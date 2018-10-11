Sex scandal: Ronaldo denies rape allegation

Cristiano Ronaldo insisted again Wednesday that he did not rape a woman he met in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009 and that their sexual encounter was “completely consensual”

The lawyer who has been hired to represent Cristiano Ronaldo Peter Christiansen says the allegation of rape made against the player is a “complete fabrication”.

Ronaldo has “vehemently” denied the rape allegation, saying he had “consensual” relations with his accuser.

The Portuguese football star has previously denied raping American woman Kathryn Mayorga in June 2009 in a Las Vegas hotel room after she made the claim 10 days ago.

In a new statement from his lawyer in the US, he admitted for the first time to having relations with Ms Mayorga, but that it was “consensual in nature”.

Share this: Tweet



