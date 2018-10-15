Home Health Society warned against stigmatization of drug abuse victims
Society warned against stigmatization of drug abuse victims
Society warned against stigmatization of drug abuse victims

Image result for Nigerian drug abuse victimsNigerians have been advised to desist from stigmatising those identified with drug abuse but rather assist the victims steer clear the social misdemeanor.

Speakers at a symposium organised by the parents’ forum of the Redeemer’s University, Ede made the assertion while speaking on the theme “Drug Abuse and its Attendant Consequences”.

The speakers identified strong Advocacy in all strata of the society especially in schools in fighting against the menace.

Master students’ in Diplomacy and Strategic Studies ‘Think Tank’ in conjunction with the department of History and Strategic Studies, University of Lagos held a symposium with the theme contemporary Africa’s political and developmental challenges.

This according to the organisers, is to awaken the consciousness of youth on the political and developmental challenges Nigeria is faced with.

