Sokoto politics: Ahmed Aliyu emerges APC governorship candidate
The Sokoto State Deputy Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has emerged the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2019 governorship election.

Aliyu who contested the ticket of the party alongside three other contenders garnered the highest delegates’ votes during the primary.

Chairman of the APC gubernatorial primary, Suleiman Abubakar, says Aliyu polled two thousand, two hundred and eighty two votes (2,282) to beat his close rival, FaroukYabo, who polled eight hundred and thirty seven votes (837) .

