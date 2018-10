The South – South Governors Forum is saddened about the death of Tony Anenih, describing him as an outstanding leader, father and mentor.

Chairman of the forum and Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson led a delegation on a condolence visit to the family of the late Anenih in Abuja.

Governor Dickson said Anenih will be remembered for his patriotism and his countless sacrifices for the unity, stability and development of the country.

