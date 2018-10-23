Southern Philippines: 11 reportedly killed in road accident

Eleven people have been reportedly killed in a road accident in southern Philippines after two passenger vehicles collided on Tuesday.

According to police officials, the incident happened when a passenger van slammed into an oncoming jeepney during a heavy downpour along a highway in the village of Batomelong in the Southern Philippine city of General Santos.

Officials said one of the van’s tires blew, causing the vehicle to careen and hit the jeepney around 3.45 p.m. local time.

Most of the dead were passengers of the van while drivers of both vehicles are among the injured.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

The Philippines has seen an increase in deaths related to road accidents in recent years.

Over 10,000 Filipinos are killed due to traffic accidents every year.

The accidents have been blamed on bad road conditions, poorly maintained vehicles and ill-disciplined drivers.

