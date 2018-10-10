Staff Welfare: Employees of food company protest unfair treatment

Employees of a food and confectionery company in Ibadan have raised an alarm over poor welfare and perceived unfair treatment meted out on them over the years.

The workers staged a peaceful protest along the J-Allen, Dugbe area of Ibadan.

The protesting employees carried placards with various inscriptions including ‘Increment of salary from eight hundred and fifty to three thousand naira’, ‘No more sacking we need increased salary and say no to maltreating of workers’.

The workers called the attention of government at all levels and the labour movement to come to their aid over untold hardship faced in the hands of unrepentant expatriates who have made life unbearable for them after years of meritorious service to the company.

