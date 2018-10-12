Super Eagles defender urge fans to support team ahead AFCON 2019

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi has called on fans to support the team ahead of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures against Libya.

Nigeria will face the Mediterranean Knights on Saturday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, in the first of a double-header with the return leg coming up in Sfax, Tunisia, on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old defender made his debut for the Eagles as they triumphed 3-0 over Seychelles at Stade Linite in Victoria last month. The Rotherham United defender was introduced for injured right-back Chidozie Awaziem.

He said, “We know the importance of these two matches and are determined to do all we can to secure maximum points to give ourselves the best chance of qualification and make our country proud.”

