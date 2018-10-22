Super Falcons coach, Dennerby eyes AWNC’s title defence in Ghana

Super Falcons head coach, Thomas Dennerby, has declared that his team will work hard to make a positive impact at the 2018 Africa Women’s Nations Cup in Ghana.

The defending champions are in Group B along with perennial rivals, the Bayana Bayana of South Africa, Shepolopolo of Zambia and Harambee Starlets of Kenya.

The Super Falcons who are the most successful side in the history of the competition will open their campaign

on November 18 against the Bayana Bayana of South Africa at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Dennerby charges will slug it out with the Shepolopolo of Zambia in their next group game three days later before facing the Harambee Starlets of Kenya in their final group game on November 24.

Hosts, Ghana, Cameroon, Mali and Algeria will do battle in Group A.

Share this: Tweet



