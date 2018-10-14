The 50 men, women on Buhari’s travel ban list

Thirteen former governors and seven former ministers, all facing corruption trials, were among the 50 men and women that make up the travel ban list under Executive Order No. 6 issued by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The restriction followed the judicial affirmation of the constitutionality and legality of the order.

The watch-list and restriction were put in place pending the conclusion of the cases against those affected.

The former governors barred from leaving the country are: Saminu Turaki (Jigawa), Murtala Nyako (Adamawa), Adebayo Alao-Akala (Oyo), Gabriel Suswam (Benue), Rasheed Ladoja (Oyo), Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia), Danjuma Goje (Gombe), Attahiru Bafarawa (Sokoto), Muazu Babangida Aliyu (Niger); Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu); Sule Lamido (Jigawa); Gbenga Daniel (Ogun); and Ibrahim Shehu Shema (Katsina). The affected governors belong to both APC and PDP.

On the list also is the former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd),

Two female former ministers , Nenadi Usman and Jumoke Akinjide also made the list, along with Bashir Yuguda, Bala Mohammed; Abba Moro; Femi Fani-Kayode; and Ahmadu Fintiri.

Others include a former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Marshal Alex Badeh; ex- Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral A. D. Jibrin; a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Mohammed Dikko Umar; a former Inspector-General of Police, Sunday Ehindero; and a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Adesola Amosu; Chairman Emeritus of AIT/ Raypower, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi; Waripamowei Dudafa (a former Special Assistant (Domestic) to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan); a former Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice Innocent Umezulike; a former judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia;

Also on the list are a former National Publicity Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh; Chief Jide Omokore; Ricky Tarfa; and Dele Belgore (SAN).

Most of the affected persons are currently facing trial for alleged corrupt practices in different courts.

