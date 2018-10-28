Three killed as Soldiers, Shi’ites clash in Abuja

Three members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) have been killed after the Shiites clashed with security agencies in the Federal Capital Territory.

Two soldiers also sustained injuries.

Commander, Army Headquarters Garrison, Abuja, James Myam confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday.

Myam said troops of the Garrison had been attacked at about 3 p.m. on saturday at Zuba bridge by the sect as they escorted ammunitions and missiles from Abuja to Army Central Ammunition Depot in Kaduna State.

The sect who were supposedly in a procession, established an illegal road block denying motorists free passage.

According to the army, the sect smashed both military and civilian vehicles’ windscreens and windows, which led to a retaliation from the army troops.

He, however, said normalcy has been restored and advised members of the public especially those plying the Abuja-Zuba road, to go about their normal activities.

