Tinubu condemns Kaduna communal clash, emphasizes importance of peaceful co-existence

The National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has also condemned the communal crisis at Kasuwan Magani in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

In a statement issued by his Media Office, Tinubu emphasized the need for various religious groups to accommodate one another and live in peace and harmony.

The APC leader admonished traditional, religious and youth leaders to embrace peace and put an end to the mayhem and bloodshed, which first reared its ugly head in the area in February this year.

He particularly urged the Christian Association of Nigeria and Jama’atu Nasril Islam in Kaduna State to inculcate in their members the importance of peaceful co-existence and the sanctity of human life.

