Home News Tinubu condemns Kaduna communal clash, emphasizes importance of peaceful co-existence
Tinubu condemns Kaduna communal clash, emphasizes importance of peaceful co-existence
News
Nigeria
0

Tinubu condemns Kaduna communal clash, emphasizes importance of peaceful co-existence

0
0
now viewing

Tinubu condemns Kaduna communal clash, emphasizes importance of peaceful co-existence

Tinubu-Buhari-TVCNews2
now playing

Yahaya Bello, Ahmed Lawan back Buhari's APC reconciliatory move

Tinubu-Buhari-TVCNews2
now playing

UPDATE : Buhari designates Tinubu to reconcile aggrieved APC members

Tinubu-TVCNews
now playing

Tinubu backs release of $1bn to combat Boko Haram

now playing

Jonathan feared Tinubu more than any other Nigerian – Olanipekun

The National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has also condemned the communal crisis at Kasuwan Magani in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

In a statement issued by his Media Office, Tinubu emphasized the need for various religious groups to accommodate one another and live in peace and harmony.

The APC leader admonished traditional, religious and youth leaders to embrace peace and put an end to the mayhem and bloodshed, which first reared its ugly head in the area in February this year.

He particularly urged the Christian Association of Nigeria and Jama’atu Nasril Islam in Kaduna State to inculcate in their members the importance of peaceful co-existence and the sanctity of human life.

Related Posts
Tinubu-Buhari-TVCNews2

Yahaya Bello, Ahmed Lawan back Buhari’s APC reconciliatory move

TVCN 1
Tinubu-Buhari-TVCNews2

UPDATE : Buhari designates Tinubu to reconcile aggrieved APC members

TVCN 0
Tinubu-TVCNews

Tinubu backs release of $1bn to combat Boko Haram

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies