Tiwa Savage, Wizkid set Twitter on fire over ‘Fever

Nigerians on Twitter have expressed divergent reactions to Tiwa Savage’s feature in the music video for Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid’s ‘Fever’.

Wizkid released the much anticipated visuals for the hit track, to rave reviews, on Wednesday and moments after gathered over one million views.

However, Tiwa Savage’s starring in the video has caused frenzy on Twitter, with Nigerians expressing their opinions on the implications of the intimate scenes both singers displayed in the video.

NAN reports that the song ‘Fever’, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, her estranged husband Tunji Balogun aka Teebillz and Mavin record label boss Don Jazzy are the top five trending topics on Nigerians Twitter.
Seeing that Wizkid and Tiwa Savage have been battling long-running relationship rumours which they have both denied, Nigerians on Twitter are debating the current status of their relationship.

