‘Trader Moni Scheme’: Experts wants more petty traders brought onboard

Economy watchers want the federal government to employ a holistic means in reaching more petty traders in it’s “Trader Moni” scheme.

They lament that more petty traders are yet to be introduced to the scheme despite government’s effort in growing the economy.

Trader Moni is designed to help petty traders expand their trade through the provision of collateral free loans of N10,000 which is repayable within a period of six months

The scheme according to the government is to empower two million petty traders between now and the end of the year 2018 with a minimum of 30,000 naira given as loans, in each state of the federation and the Federal

Capital Territory.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries can get access to a higher facility ranging from N15,000 to N50,000.

They lament that rather than government helping them in growing their business, they are chased from their stands because many of them can not afford to rent a shop due to the Nature of their business.

They urge the government to ensure the scheme goes round rather than benefiting a select few.

