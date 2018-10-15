Travel ban: Most cases predate Buhari’s administration – Presidency

The Presidency has said the cases of most of those affected by the travel ban on 50 prominent Nigerians started before the present administration.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, explained this to journalists on sunday after the wide criticism that trailed his announcement.

He added that the high profile cases have been ongoing for between seven to 10 years with no end in sight.

Shehu stated that the essence of the Executive Order 6 was to make for speedy trials and conclusion of graft cases.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government said on Sunday it had no plans to release the names of those on the travel ban placed on some 50 high profile Nigerians.

This came as outrage against the travel ban continued on Sunday from presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; Elder statesman and Yoruba leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo; President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Ayuba Wabba and Human Rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, SAN.

Others are Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere; Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP; Middle Belt Movement for Justice and Peace, MBMJP, among others.

