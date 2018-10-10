Travellers stranded as Aviation unions shutdown MM2

Hu ndreds of passengers were on Wednesday were stranded as protesting aviation unions shut down operations at the Murtala Muhammed Airport 2 operated by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited.

The unions embarked on the protest alleging BASL’s sacking of 20 employees who indicated interest to unionise.

The protesting unions are the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) and the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE).

The union members, who defied a morning downpour, barricaded the entrance to the MMA2. Their action came in spite of a court order restraining them from embarking on the protest.

They prevented passengers going to catch their early morning flights, and also airline officials and people with businesses inside the terminal from gaining access to the premises.

Share this: Tweet



