Home News Troops repels Boko Haram terrorist attack in Borno State
Troops of Sector 3 deployed in operation LAFIYA DOLE yesterday evening 12 October 2018 successfully repelled Boko Haram Terrorists attack at Arege in Borno State.

Several members of the Boko Haram Terrorists were neutralized while others fled with gun shot wounds during the encounter. One vehicle was recovered from the terrorists while three gun trucks were also destroyed by the troops.

Unfortunately, six soldiers sustained various degrees of injuries and are currently receiving medical attention at the military facility.

The public is once again reminded to report any suspicious movements or activities in their areas to the law enforcement agents for prompt action.

