Trump, China’s Xi to meet at G20 summit in November amid trade tensions

According to report, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping plan to meet at the G20 summit in Argentina in late November.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told stated at the White House on Thursday that a meeting between the two leader at the global gathering in Buenos Aires is under discussion.

A trade conflict between Washington and Beijing has escalated as the countries slap mounting tariffs on imports. Most recently, the Trump administration imposed duties on $200 billion worth of goods from China, prompting Beijing to put tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods.

Trump has threatened even more duties as the nations struggle to restart talks toward a deal. Issues that need to be addressed include U.S. concerns about alleged theft of intellectual property by Chinese companies and the trade deficit between the countries.

The unresolved tensions have raised fears about widening economic damage that could hit American consumers and companies.

Share this: Tweet



