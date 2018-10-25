Trump promises full investigation into suspicious packages meant for Obama & Hilary Clinton

The United States President, Donald Trump has promised a full investigation into suspicious packages that were mailed to prominent Democrats and others and said there was no place for threats of political violence in the U.S

Trump said;

“The full weight of our government is being deployed to conduct this investigation and bring those responsible for these despicable acts to justice. We will spare no resources or expense in this effort.”

“In these times, we have to unify, we have to come together, and send one very clear, strong, unmistakable message that acts or threats of political violence of any kind have no place in the United States of America.”

On Wednesday, the Secret Service said it had intercepted suspicious packages sent to former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Packages were also reported to have been mailed to CNN, billionaire George Soros, and other frequent, public targets of Trump’s scorn.

