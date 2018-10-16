Turkey widens search for clues to disappearance of Saudi journalist, Khashoggi

The search for Jamal Khashoggi is still on and Turkey has widened its search for the missing Saudi journalist.

Turkey search for clues to the disappearance of Khashoggi is now to include the Saudi consul’s Istanbul residence.

The consulate itself, where Mr Khashoggi was last seen on 2 October, was searched by Turkish investigators on Monday for the first time.

Pressure is growing on Saudi Arabia to give a full explanation of what happened to him.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been meeting King Salman in Riyadh.

Turkish officials believe Mr Khashoggi was murdered by Saudi agents but the Saudis have denied this.

However, US media are reporting that the Saudis may be preparing to admit that Mr Khashoggi died as a result of an interrogation that went wrong.

Overnight, Turkish police completed a search of the consulate after being allowed in by Saudi authorities.

The decision to widen the search to the consul’s residence was announced to reporters by Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Turkish sources say cars with diplomatic plates were seen driving between the consulate and the consul’s residence on the day Mr Khashoggi was last seen.

