Turkish President to announce details of investigation into Khashoggi killing

Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced plans to give full details of his country’s investigation into the killing of Saudi writer, Jamal Khashoggi.

Erdogan promised the case ‘will be revealed in all its nakedness’

The announcement is expected to be made on Tuesday as skepticism intensified about Saudi Arabia’s account that he died accidentally in its consulate in Istanbul.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he will “go into detail” about a case that has shocked the world and raised suspicions that a Saudi hit squad planned Khashoggi’s killing after he walked into the consulate on October 2, and then attempted to cover it up.

Top Turkish officials have said Turkey would clarify exactly what happened to Khashoggi and a stream of leaks to national and international media has increased pressure on Saudi Arabia, which is hosting a glitzy investment conference this week that many dignitaries have decided to skip because of the scandal.

After initially denying any knowledge of Khashoggi’s fate, the kingdom gave a new story on Saturday, saying he died in a “brawl”.

Saudi Arabia said 18 Saudis were arrested and that several top intelligence officials were fired over the killing, but critics alleged that the punishment was designed to absolve Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s heir-apparent, of any responsibility.

Erdogan has promised the case “will be revealed in all its nakedness” in a speech to ruling party members around midday on Tuesday.

