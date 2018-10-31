TVC Communications Appoints Stella Din-Jacob as Director of News

TVC Communications, owners of TVC, TVC News and Max FM has announced the appointment of Stella Din-Jacob as Director of News with immediate effect.

An accomplished broadcast news journalist and Barrister with over 20 years’ experience in local and international media, Stella will oversee and implement the strategic direction and management of TVC News as it enters a period of vigorous investment and strategic change in editorial and programming output.

Commenting on the appointment, Chief Executive Officer of TVC Communications, Andrew Hanlon said, TVC News is about to undergo radical change over the course of the next few months and the change will involve improving editorial output, ability to break news first and fast, and providing viewers with a modern, attractive and world class news service which Nigerians will be proud of.

He said, “As a renowned Nigerian broadcast news professional with a pedigree of excellence, Stella Din Jacob has the experience, drive and determination to bring TVC News to the highest levels to which we aspire as major African broadcasting company. Her commendable experience as a news manager and a practicing broadcast news journalist will be of immense value to the business as we continue our journey of investment and improvement in our services for our viewers and advertisers.

In her response, Stella stated that, “I’m delighted to join TVC Communications and I look forward to the challenge of leading the news team, harnessing creative growth and professional development of dedicated professionals.”

Stella brings over 20 years of senior broadcast news experience to TVC having most recently served as National Head of News and GM News 24 for Silverbird Communications.

She undertook a foundation course at the university of Warwick and graduated from the University of Kent with an LLB in 1992. She attended the Nigerian Law School in 1993 and was awarded a B.L.

Stella is a highly accomplished broadcast news journalist with the following accomplishments in her career.

At Channels Television, she pioneered diplomatic reporting of events across the continent of Africa and covered extensively meetings of the United Nations, Commonwealth, African Union and Ecowas. In 2001, she became and Nnamdi Azikiwe Fellow and undertook an International Visitor’s Programme to key Cities in the United States where she interned at Texas Cable News, The Washington Times and taught at the Mayborne College of graduate journalism in Denton, Texas.

She was Engaged by the management of MINAJ broadcast international to revamp news operations in 2005, this resulted in the channel winning major awards including station of the year during the 2007 Media Merit award.

Stella has freelanced for a number of international media organizations including CNN, Al Jazeera, Vatican Radio and the Guardian London.

Share this: Tweet



