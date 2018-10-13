Home International Two men rape 9-month-old baby
Two men from Tennessee, U.S., accused of raping a 9-month-old girl and filming the attack were indicted Tuesday on multiple charges.

Isiah Dequan Hayes, 19, and Daireus Jumare Ice, 22, are both charged with aggravated rape of a child and aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, FOX13 Memphis reported.

The alleged attack was reported to police in October 2016 after the girl’s mother reported finding a cellphone video allegedly showing Hayes performing a sexual act on the baby.

She was able to identify Hayes through Facebook and turned the information over to police, authorities said.

Prosecutors said Ice filmed the video.

Police identified Hayes and arrested him in February. Authorities said he admitted to committing the sexual assault.

Both men were being held in the Shelby County jail.

