Two reportedly shot dead by unidentified gunman in Kentucky supermarket

According to police reports, a gunman walked into a Kentucky supermarket on Wednesday and shot a man dead then left the store and killed a woman in the parking lot.

An armed bystander was said to have exchanged gunfire with the suspect in the lot of the Jefferson town store before the shooter fled in a car.

The victims appeared to have been random and police did not offer a motive for the shooting that took place around 2:30 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) at a Kroger Co supermarket about 15 miles (24 km) from downtown Louisville, said Jefferson town police chief, Sam Rogers.

“It does appear she was a random victim out in the parking lot.

Asked if the male victim in the store was also killed at random, Rogers said. “It does appear to be possibly the case.”

The names of the suspect and victims have not been released.

According to an eye witness, Steve Zinninger told Newsmen that his father was waiting outside the supermarket while his mother shopped inside when he heard shooting and saw panicked people running from the store.

Zinninger said the shooter casually walked toward his father in the parking lot and his father drew his gun and confronted the man from behind his car.

“He (the armed man) said, ‘please don’t shoot and I won’t shoot you,’ whites don’t kill whites”

According to report, the female victim shot was black.

Share this: Tweet



