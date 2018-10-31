U.S President Trump seeks to end birthright citizenship for children born in the U.S

United States President Donald Trump says he will seek to limit the right of citizenship for certain children born in the United States, in a new bid to reshape its immigration policies.

Seeking to shore up support for Republicans ahead of the congressional elections next week, Trump said he would try to end the right of citizenship for U.S.-born children of non-citizens and illegal immigrants.

The president said in an interview that he would make the move through an executive order.

US citizenship is granted to U.S.-born children under the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, which can’t be changed by the president.

It would require action by Congress and U.S. states.

