Synagogue shooting: 11 killed, mourners lay flowers at crime scene
U.S Synagogue shooting: 11 killed, mourners lay flowers at crime scene

Mourners gathered at the United States neighborhood where a gunman attacked a synagogue and killed 11 persons.

A 97-year-old woman, two brothers and a couple in their 80s were among those killed at the Pittsburgh synagogue in what authorities says is the deadliest attack ever on the Jewish community.

Flowers were laid at a memorial outside the building by people.

The suspected gunman was said to have stormed the building during a Saturday morning service and shouted about killing Jewish people as he attacked.

He has been charged with federal hate crimes and could face the death penalty.

