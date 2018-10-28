UK’s Hammond says has money buffer in case of Brexit shock

British Finance Minister, Philip Hammond said he has “fiscal reserves” to support the UK economy, in the event of a “no deal” Brexit.

Hammond, who is due to announce an annual budget plan on Monday, says he has “the capacity to provide that support”.

Britain has cut its budget deficit sharply since the financial crisis 10 years ago but its debt levels remain high.

Most economists said Britain would suffer an economic shock if it leaves the EU with no deal.

American soybean farmers are facing a tough year ahead because of falling prices, a result of the United States’ trade tensions with China.

The state of Illinois is a major soybean producing area in the U.S. Despite expecting a good harvest this year, farmers there are worried.

U.S-China trade tensions have cut down on soybean exports, and thus dragged down prices, leaving farmers in the red although yields in the fields are high.

Seeing only a slim chance of making a profit, some farmers have cut down on soybean crops; They’re growing more wheat instead.

