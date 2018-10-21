Home Health UNICEF, DFID to inject three billion naira in the promotion of hygiene in Zamfara
UNICEF and DFID is to inject about Three Billion Naira to promote hygiene and Sanitation in Zamfara state.

The projects which is under the Zamfara state Rural  water and sanitation agency  would cover  six Local government areas  as well as One Hundred and Thirty schools.

The UNICEF and DFID officially handed over materials procured by the for  onward distribution to select schools in Zamfara state at a ceremony of hygiene and sanitation

The materials will be used to promote hand washing practices, hygiene and sanitation  in some primary and integrated  Qur’anic schools across the state.

UNICEF and DFID has provided a number of hand pump machines  and motorized bore holes to more than one hundred communities in the state.

On their part,  the Zamfara state government  says it would continue to provide the needed infrastructure in the  rural communities of the state.

The materials handed over to the Zamfara state government include Class room dust bins, Soaps, Buckets, and containers for storage of water.

The project  is expected to inculcate hygiene and sanitation in schools

