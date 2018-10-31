Updated: Missing General Idris Alkali’s remains found inside an abandoned well.

The remains of late Major General Idris Alkali who was alleged to be attacked and killed in a community in Jos south local government area of Plateau on September has been discovered inside an abandoned well in Gushwet Community all within the abandoned mining pond where his vehicle was earlier discovered.

The leader of the search and rescue operation,told reporters that one of the people arrested in connection with the killing of the late Army major General took the rescue and search operation team to the abandoned well where his remains was relocated to.

The leader of the search operation assured that any one found in connection with the killing of the senior army officer will face the full wrath of the law irrespective of his or her position in the society.

The remains of the late Major general Alkali was then lifted to the army ambulance in a short military parade to the headquarters of 3rd armour Division where he will be given a proper military burial.

