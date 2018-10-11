Home News Updated: Protesters force MMA2 Airlines operators to General Aviation Terminal
Image result for Protesters force MMA2 Airlines operators to General Aviation TerminalAirlines operating at the Murtala Muhammed Airport 2 Lagos, have been forced to make alternative arrangements to fly their passengers as the protest embarked upon by aviation unions enters its second day.

The airlines have moved their passenger boarding and processing to the General Aviation Terminal operated by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria.

The unions had since Wednesday embarked on the protest over the alleged sack of 24 employees who indicated interest to unionise by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, operators of the MMA2.

Despite a subsisting court order issued by Justice I. N Buba of a Federal High Court in Lagos restraining them from the action, the unions had continued to shutdown flights and business activities at the MMA2.

Airlines affected by the action include Arik Air, Medview Airline, Azman Air, Max Air, Dana Air and Aero Contractors.

