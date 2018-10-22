US injects $24m to boost agriculture sector

The United States African Development Foundation has injected twenty four million dollars to boost local businesses and the agriculture sector in Nigeria.

Executive Director of the implementing partner for USADF projects in Nigeria, Adamu Garba disclosed this during a Conference and Mini Agriculture Fair in Abuja.

Garba said that about 70 per cent of USADF programmes in Nigeria are geared towards developing the agriculture value chain that improve the livelihood of rural dwellers in the country.

He added that USADF has impacted 450,000 people in Africa from which 60 per cent are women.

