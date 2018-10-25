VP Osinbajo attends 20th annual global child nutrition forum in Tunis

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has departed Abuja, Nigeria to attend the 20th Annual Global Nutrition Forum taking Place in Tunis. Tunisia

He arrived the Tunis Airport early hours of today

Prof Osinbajo, who will deliver the keynote address at the global forum organized by Global Child Nutrition Foundation in conjunction with World Food Programme (WFP), will be speaking to international delegates from across the world, experts on food and nutrition, UN officials, government representatives and diplomats.

The forum focuses primarily on discussing the role of school meal programmes in times of emergency and stability and their contribution to peace, inclusive development, social cohesion and governance.

The Vice President is expected back in Nigeria later today Thursday, October the 25th 2018

