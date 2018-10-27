VP Osinbajo officially opens 2018 edition of Ake Arts & Book festival in Lagos

The Ake Arts and Book Festival is one of the most celebrated festivals in the creative industry in Nigeria and Africa at large.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo during the official of the 2018 edition in Lagos said the federal government has put together policies in the interest of those in the creative industry.

This will be the 6th edition of the festival and it was celebrated away from Abeokuta in Ogun State.

Key players in the creative industry gathered to discuss way forward in the sector and acknowledge exceptional creative materials.

Russell Brooks who represented the US Consul General, John Bray said the future of Nigeria is truly fantastic. Others confirm that Nigeria is blessed with creative geniuses.

Vice President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo during the official opening of the festival spoke on the authenticity of the theme, “Fantastical Futures” and the efforts by the Federal Government to ensure that the creative industry is well protected through adequate policies.

More than 100 authors and creative people from Africa and European countries participated in the 4-day festival, which cut across literary appreciations, movie screenings, performing and visual arts as well as intellectual discussions.

Share this: Tweet



