Wamakko insists APC determined to empower youths

Wamakko insists APC determined to empower youths

Image result for Senator Wamakko insists APC determined to empower youthsThe ruling All Progressives Congress APC has been described as the only political party in Nigeria with a deliberate plan to empower and liberate the Nigeria youth from poverty.

Senator representing Sokoto North Senator Districts, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko revealed this in Sokoto during the flag off ceremony of skills acquisition programme for four hundred youth across the twenty three local government areas of the state.

Wamakko said President Muhammadu Buhari during his electioneering campaign made a commitment to liberate the Nigerian youth and that, the President has remain committed to.

According to him, for the last three and half years he has spent in the Senate, he has been engaged in acts and activities that gear towards improving the lives of youth and people of the state even beyond his Senatorial district.

 

