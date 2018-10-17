Home Business We don’t have $3.5 billion subsidy fund – NNPC
We don’t have $3.5 billion subsidy fund – NNPC
Business
News
Nigeria
0

We don’t have $3.5 billion subsidy fund – NNPC

0
0
now viewing

We don’t have $3.5 billion subsidy fund – NNPC

now playing

UN chief ‘appalled’ by killing of aid worker; calls for release of remaining hostages

now playing

2018 Int'l day for poverty eradication: 700m people remain poor -U.N

now playing

AFCON qualifier: Super Eagles beat Libya, top Group E

now playing

Exclusive: Auwa Liman's parents demand for release of her corpse

now playing

Fayemi sworn-in as Ekiti governor for second term

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has disclaimed the insinuation that it has in its custody $3.5billion Subsidy fund.

NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, in a release today in Abuja, explained that at the hit of the shortage of products supply at the close of last year, the National Assembly asked the NNPC to do everything possible to stem the hiccups.

Ughamadu revealed that accordingly, NNPC initiated the move to raise a revolving fund of $1.05billion, since the corporation was, and still is, the sole importer and supplier of white products in the country.

The NNPC spokesman said ever since, the fund had been domiciled in the Central Bank of Nigeria, saying at no time was it in the custody of the NNPC.

Ughamadu said the fund, dubbed the National Fuel Support Fund, had been jointly managed by the NNPC, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Federal Ministry of Finance, the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OGF), the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and the Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF).

Mr. Ughamadu clarified in the release that NNPC did not independently spend a dime of the fund which he said was to ensure stability in the petroleum products supply in the country.

The NNPC spokesperson said, for the avoidance of doubt, the corporation was fully aware that it is only the National Assembly that has the statutory responsibility to appropriate on petroleum subsidy matters.

Related Posts

UN chief ‘appalled’ by killing of aid worker; calls for release of remaining hostages

TVCN 0

2018 Int’l day for poverty eradication: 700m people remain poor -U.N

TVCN 0

AFCON qualifier: Super Eagles beat Libya, top Group E

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies