“We Don’t Live Here Anymore”: Film puts a spotlight on societal, gender issues

The Initiative for Equal Rights, TIERS Nigeria, has released and premiered a movie that bothers on sexuality and its forms of expression titled, “We Don’t Live Here Anymore”.

Directed by Tope Oshin, it talks about two people who fall in love and have to come to terms with societal rejection of their relationship.

The Movie,“We Don’t Live Here Anymore” features Osas Ighodaro Ajibade, Funlola Aofiyebi, Katherine Obiang among others.

Speaking at the premiere, the producer Tope Oshin said the rationale behind making the movie is to change societal perspectives regarding such issues.

