World Food Day: achieving zero hunger by 2030

World Food Day is celebrated every year around the world on October the 16th

The theme for this year’s World Food Day is “Our actions are our future. a #zero hunger world by 2030 is possible”.

But how possible would achieving zero hunger in a country like Nigeria that in 2018 still battles with herdsmen attacks on farming communities, flooding, poor road networks for transporting farm produce and lack of storage facilities.

According to Food and Agriculture Organisation, more than 815 million people are chronically malnourished worldwide. Nigeria has the highest number, with more than 40% of the country’s population facing food insecurity.

The government has repeatedly said it wants to diversify the economy from oil to other income earners, but has it shown enough commitment in the Agricultural sector to boost food production and ensure that the nation is food self sufficient.

As we join other countries to observe the world food day, we are raising awareness about hunger and encouraging public support on efforts to eradicate world hunger.

Share this: Tweet



