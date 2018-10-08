WorldStage to hold 2018 Economic Summit, October 23

WorldStage will be holding its Economic Summit 2018 come October 23 in Lagos with the theme: “New sources of economic strength to make the future happen”

The Organisers say the summit is expected to attract participation from the Presidency, National Assembly, banking, insurance, maritime, aviation, mining, agriculture sectors as well as others from the public sector

The summit is also expected to include the presentation of awards to institutions in recognition of their significant contributions to the Nigerian economy in the last one year.

According to the President/CEO, World Stage Limited, Mr Segun Adeleye, credit for economic growth and boom in the developed countries world over the years had been linked to strategic identification and development of their economic strengths while government played the pivotal role of motivating the private sector with incentives to achieve the common goals in most cases.

However, he said Nigeria has never at any particular period deliberately developed any area of her economic strength, rather,

“it dumped the agriculture where it had comparative advantage when oil was discovered in the 1960(s) and since then economic development has been approached haphazardly”.

