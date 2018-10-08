Wozniacki defeats Sevastova to wear Beijing crown in China Open

Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki has defeated Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova 6-3 6-3 in the China Open held in Beijing on Sunday, to claim her third title of the season.

The Dane did not drop a set throughout the tournament, hitting 12 winners and won four out of eight break point chances to beat the unseeded Sevastova in 87 minutes.

This will be Wozniacki’s second title in Beijing.

Russian qualifier Daniil Medvedev stunned home favourite Kei Nishikori in Tokyo on Sunday winning the final of the Japan Open 6-2 6-4 in just over one hour.

Medvedev came out of the blocks fast and Nishikori, aiming for his third title at the event, could not cope with the big-hitting Russian, who broke his serve at the second time of asking.

Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia stunned an off-colour Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina 6-4 6-4 in the China Open final in Beijing on Sunday to claim his second trophy of the season.

Hamburg champion Basilashvili, unseeded, broke the top seed Del Potro’s serve in the third game with a series of powerful shots from the baseline before taking the opening set.

Novak Djokovic is targeting the world number one spot at the end of 2018 ahead of this week’s Shanghai Masters in China.

