Youth development- Leaders urged to engage youths in governance

As part of efforts put in place to rid the society of insecurity and cultism, as social vice capable of destroying the collective aspiration of a nation, leaders have been urged to institute a more functional module of governance that will engage the youths from participating in cult related activities.

Leaders are however advised to dedicate a proportional percentage of their income to be used in youth’s projects that will transform the younger generation, to a more productive citizens.

Cultism has been described a social vice imbued in negative tendency capable of destroying the collective aspirations of a nation.

Government and private institution are counseled to formulate programmes that will take away the minds of the youths from engaging in cult related activities.

While considering the desire to formulate plans that will enable the youths of school age develop their innate talents to develop their society, this economic expert submits that more of the reformation work should be done more by the private individual.

To these end, leaders are however challenged to support the move that quality state resources should be devoted to youth development projects as a veritable instrument to cub insecurity and fight cultism to a halt.

Others are of the believe that Nigeria leaders should take a cue from developed nations like China and USA, where cartage industry springs up in leaps and bounds, with less crime rate as a country.

Some of the youths representatives spoke on the need for leaders to plough back their resources to assist the younger generation, noting that youth development projects should not be left in the care of governments alone.

Leaders are however advised to inculcate the service of giving back to the people by ensuring they impact positively on their immediate environment and ensure the youths are not left on cared for.

