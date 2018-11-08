132kV power line collapse, causes blackout in Sokoto, other states

A 132kv power line has collapsed in Sokoto leading to power outage in the state and other states in Northern Nigeria.

The power line is said to have collapsed between Funtua and Gusau causing power supply limitation in parts of Sokoto and Zamfara states

TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, however, stated on Wednesday that the transmission company had commenced work on the tower in order to restore electricity in the affected areas.

TCN apologised for the current power supply limitation within Sokoto, Talata-Mafara and Gusau, as it stressed that the development was from transmission capacity constraints on its Birnin Kebbi-Sokoto-Talata-Mafara-Gusau transmission line.

“This was caused by the collapse of 132kV tower between Funtua and Gusau,” it added.

Mbah explained that the situation was caused by the collapse of Tower No 307 on Funtua-Gusau Transmission line route, which cut off bulk electricity supply to Gusau.

She said, “As a remedial measure, however, the company has started back-feeding distribution load centres in Gusau through its 80 megawatts capacity Birnin Kebbi-Sokoto-Talata-Mafara Transmission line.

“The combined capacity of Sokoto, Talata-Mafara and Gusau is much higher than the maximum capacity the line is built to carry, resulting in an overload of the line and consequently, reduced bulk electricity to Sokoto, Birnin-Kebbi and Gusau.”

TCN said that it had already mobilised a contractor to the site and had started erecting a new tower, which would be completed in two weeks.

It further stated that investigations into the cause of the collapse was ongoing and would soon be concluded.

The company noted that under the current Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Programme, procurement for the Kainji-Birnin Kebbi-Sokoto 330kV transmission line and a 330kV substation in Sokoto would soon commence.

It said, “The procurement of high-capacity conductors for reconductoring Birnin Kebbi-Sokoto and Kaduna-Zaria-Funtua-Gusau 132kV transmission lines that will double the current capacity of the lines has also reached an advanced stage.”

The TCN appealed to the governments and people of Sokoto and Zamfara states for patience and assured them that the tower would be completed as scheduled and normal power transmission would be restored to electricity consumers in the states.

Share this: Tweet



