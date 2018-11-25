155 ex-terrorists graduate from de-radicalisation programme

A total of 155 former Boko Haram combatants are now free to rejoin the society after 11 months of de-radicalisation and rehabilitation at a camp in Gombe state.

The former insurgents were trained in different vocations in the federal government’s de-radicalisation programme code-named, ‘Operation Safe Corridor’. From tailoring to leather works; barbing to poultry, each now has economic skills for self-reliance.

The long-term success of the program would be assessed by how well the society accepts these repentant Boko Haram members.

