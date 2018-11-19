19 suspected killers of General Alkali remanded in prison

Nineteen persons have been arraigned before a Plateau State High Court over the killing of Gen. Idris Mohammed Alkali. The suspects were charged with criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

They were accused of conspiring to attack and kill the late Gen. Alkali on September 3 while traveling from Abuja enroute Jos to Bauchi.

Although the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges, the prosecution counsel asked for an adjournment to enable them bring witnesses to prove the case. He further requested that the accused be remanded in prison custody.

The court adjourned the matter to December 10 for hearing.

The dismembered body of the General, who has been missing since September was found last week inside an abandoned well in Plateau state and has been buried.

