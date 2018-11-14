2018 World Diabetes day: The family and diabetes

It is world diabetes day and the theme for this year’s world diabetes day is “the family and diabetes”.

It is a day set aside to raise awareness of the impact that diabetes has on the family and support network of those affected. It is also a day to help promote the role of the family in the management, care, prevention and education of diabetes.

More than 425 million people are currently living with diabetes globally. Most of the cases are type 2 diabetes which is largely preventable.

This year’s theme talks about the key role family support plays in addressing the modified risk factors for type 2 diabetes which can be reduced through regular physical activity, a healthy balanced diet, and the promotion of healthy living environments.

The international diabetes federation says that I in 2 persons currently living with diabetes remain undiagnosed. Early diagnosis and treatment are key to prevent the complications of diabetes and achieve healthy outcomes.

All families are potentially affected by diabetes and so awareness of signs, symptoms and risk factors for all types of diabetes are vital to help detect it early.

