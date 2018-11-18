Home Football 2019 Africa Nations Cup: Pinnick praises Super Eagles for qualification
2019 Africa Nations Cup: Pinnick praises Super Eagles for qualification
President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick has praised the Super Eagles for qualifying for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The team endured a 1-1 draw with South Africa on match day five of the qualifying series. The single point earned from the stalemate was enough to see Nigeria through to the nations cup with a game to spare.

An elated Pinnick says the final game against Seychelles at home will be one of the games that will be used to prepare the Eagles for the
tournament in Cameroon.

He confirmed plans are in the offing to get the Nigerian team busy with international friendlies.

