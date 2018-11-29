Home News 2019 elections: Abdulsalami-led Peace Committee meets INEC
Image result for 2019: INEC meets National Peace CommitteeIn preparation for the 2019 elections, the National Peace Committee has met with the leadership of the Independent National electoral Commission.

Former Head of State and Chairman, of the National Peace Committee, Abdulsalami Abubakar, assured that the committee will rid the political space of hate speech that may lead to violence.

He enjoined political parties and their candidates to support INEC especially in areas identified by INEC as flash points in the country.

The Committee is billed to meet with Chairmen of political parties and Presidential Candidates ahead of the signing of a National Peace Accord.

