2019 elections: Sultan of Sokoto urges violence free political activities

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar on Friday, in Sokoto, harped on the need for politicians in the country to engage in peaceful, violence-free political activities as the 2019 general elections are fast approaching.

The Sultan spoke when he inaugurated the ultra-modern, 1080-capacity Jumaat Mosque constructed by the Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, at Sahabi Dange road, Sokoto.

” All the stakeholders in the nation’s democracy should know that, peace is paramount , as without it, national development would continue to elude us.

” Politicians should also fear God in all they do. Nigerians should be allowed to freely vote for the candidates of their choice .

” God gives and takes leadership and politics is not a do or die affair , ” Alhaji Abubakar, added.

According to the Sultan, Muslims, should respect each other and assist each other .

The Sultan also averred that, Muslims are one family , adding, ” we are Muslims first, before we claim any ethnicity or tribe. ”

Abubakar lauded Senator Wamakko for building the ultra-modern edifice , noting , it would bolster the growth and development of Islam.

Also speaking, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola, said , Nigerians were equal before God, irrespective of any religious or ethnic differences.

Fashola opined, ” there is no Christian or Muslim blood, food or other things. At the end of the day, what matters is how we worship God and that is a matter of personal choice .

” But, what matters is that, you worship God . Things that unite Nigerians are more than those that divide us. ”

He commended Senator Wamakko for the enviable and invaluable gesture , even as he described the Sultan of Sokoto as a ” brother, friend and counsellor to him”.

The state Deputy Governor and APC Gubernatorial Candidate, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu, appealed other wealthy individuals to emulate Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko.

Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu added , ” the day is historic in the state which is the bastion of peace and intellectualism. ”

Senator Wamakko said that, the gesture was his widow’s mite to further boost the provision of befitting worshipping centres to the Muslim Ummah.

According to the Chairman, Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education, there was the dire need for more of such worship areas in the country .

In a welcome address, a Chieftain of the APC in the state, Alhaji Umaru Nagwari Tambuwal, said the gesture by Senator Wamakko is unparalleled , urging that, it should be emulated by all well-meaning Muslims.

The epoch-making event was witnessed by the Minister of State, Power, Works and Housing, Alhaji Hassan Suleiman Zarma, Emir of Lere in Kaduna State, retired Brigadier-General Garba Mohammed Lere, Chairman , Governing Council , National Commission for Colleges of Education, Alhaji Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, as well as APC Gubernatorial running mate, Alhaji Faruku Malami Yabo, among others.

