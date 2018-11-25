Home Business 25 poultry farmers benefit from training in Bayelsa
Business
News
Nigeria
Related imageThe Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board and Elohim Farms, has trained twenty five women and the youth on poultry farming in Bayelsa.

With the training, the beneficiaries were told to only provide land to boost their businesses in the state.

Beneficiaries were assured of generators, feeds, bore-holes and tank stands to provide water for birds in their farms at the conclusion of the three-week programme.

The programme is also designed to help the farmers to be economically self-sustaining in the agriculture sector.

 

