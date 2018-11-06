27,352 MSME owners benefit from Micro credit facilities in Osun

Osun state government has impacted positively on the economy of the state through its various financial intervention programmes in the last 8 years.

The state commissioner for Commerce, Industries and Cooperatives, Jayeoba-Alagbada reveals this at a press briefing in Osogbo while highlighting the achievements of governor Rauf Aregbesola’s administration on micro-credit interventions.

Jayeoba-Alagbada noted that a large segment of the business community in the state which is made up of micro and small scale business operators have benefited significantly from the micro-credit loans made available by the government to make them successful in their businesses.

He said 27,352 MSME owner spreading across seven sectors have benefited from the credit facilities as at September, 2018.

