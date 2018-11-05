Home International 5 killed, 18 injured as car crashes into a crowd of children at Chinese school
5 killed, 18 injured as car crashes into a crowd of children at Chinese school
International
World News
0

5 killed, 18 injured as car crashes into a crowd of children at Chinese school

0
0
now viewing

5 killed, 18 injured as car crashes into a crowd of children at Chinese school

now playing

Stocks poised for biggest drop in two weeks on U.S. and China concerns

now playing

East Africa owing China $29.4 billion in infrastructure loans

now playing

Sales of electric vehicles jump 81 % in China

now playing

China defies Trump tariffs, trade surplus soars

now playing

Head of Interpol Meng resigns, China says he’s under probe

5 persons have been reportedly killed and 18 persons injured in northeastern China Thursday as a car crashed into a crowd of children outside a primary school.

The 18 persons injured have been hospitalized while the driver of the car was immediately taken into custody.

According to security reports, its still unclear if the crash was a deliberate attack, as China had recently seen a number of such incidents.

Other deadly attacks have occurred at schools, including several in 2010 in which nearly 20 children were killed, prompting a response from top government officials and leading many schools to beef up security.

Related Posts

Stocks poised for biggest drop in two weeks on U.S. and China concerns

TVCN 0

East Africa owing China $29.4 billion in infrastructure loans

TVCN 0

Sales of electric vehicles jump 81 % in China

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies