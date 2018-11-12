50 yr old woman arrested over strawberry sabotage in Australia

An Australian court has ordered a 50-year-old farm supervisor, charged in a strawberry needle contamination case to stay in custody until she next appears in court.

Police say the woman was a former supervisor at a berry farm of one of the brands affected and she is charged with seven cases of contamination.

Australia’s strawberry industry, worth ($116 million), was rocked in September after nearly 200 complaints were made of sewing needles found in strawberries and other fruits.

The suspect faces up to 10 years in jail if found guilty.

